5 Tips for Keeping Your E-Cig and E-Liquid in Good Condition

Create the Right Storage Conditions

To ensure your e-cig and e-liquid remain in top condition, create the proper storage conditions. Keep e-liquids away from direct sunlight in a cool and dry place. Direct sunlight can cause damage to the ingredients in the liquid, making it less effective and creating an unpleasant taste when used.

The same applies to your e-cig device - store it in a cool and dry place away from direct sunlight. If you have to carry your device, use an appropriate protective case to keep it safe from harm. The ideal temperature range for storing your e-cig and e-liquid is between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius.