Upgrade Your Bathroom with Water-Saving Shower heads

By : Zak Saboune

If you're interested in upgrading your bathroom with water-saving shower heads, you're in luck because there are many options available in the market. Not only will these showerheads help you save water, but you'll also save on your monthly bills. Plus, as more and more people are concerned about sustainability and the environment, making conscious decisions like installing water-saving shower heads in your home will make you feel good about doing your part.

Now, you may be wondering, "how can I install these shower heads?" Of course, you can always find tutorials online or do it yourself, but we highly recommend hiring a professional plumber in Sydney who can make sure everything is installed correctly and safely. You may also want to ask for advice on which shower heads are the best for your specific bathroom and water pressure.

Here are some of the best water-saving shower heads available in the market:

1. Delta Tap 2-Spray H2Okinetic Shower Head:

This shower head provides a luxurious spa-like experience while using less water. It has a water flow rate of 2.0 GPM (gallons per minute) and uses Delta's H2Okinetic technology to create a unique wave pattern that feels like more water is being used.

2. High Sierra's All Metal 1.5 GPM High-Efficiency Showerhead:

This shower head is perfect for those who want a minimalist design that still saves water. It has a water flow rate of 1.5 GPM and is made of solid metal, making it durable and long-lasting.

3. Moen S6320 Velocity Two-Function Rain shower:

If you love the feeling of standing in the rain, then this Moen shower head is perfect for you. It has a water flow rate of 2.5 GPM and is equipped with Moen's Immersion technology to provide excellent water coverage.

By upgrading your bathroom with water-saving shower heads, you'll not only be doing your part for the environment, but you'll also be saving money and enjoying a luxurious shower experience. Make sure to hire a professional plumber in Sydney to install your new shower heads and enjoy the benefits for years to come.