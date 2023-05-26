More than the Building, the nation needs Better Practices to enable Good Parliamentarians

May 28, 2023, as the nation awaits for the newly built Parliament building to be inaugurated, Lok Ummedwar abhiyaan (Public Candidate movement) firmly believes that the inauguration of the new building should be done in the presence of the President of India, Shrimati Draupadi Murmu, as she is the head of the Constitution. Whether Prime Minister himself wants to cut the ribbon, but exclusion of the President from the function is an alarming sign.

Similarly, some political parties have decided to count out of the event. We believe that in a democracy, the opposition and the government should work together in a participatory and constructive manner for the welfare of the state, without competing in everything. It is important for the opposition to engage with the government in a constructive manner, even if they disagree with the government's policies. By working together, the opposition and the government can find solutions to the problems facing the country and make the state a better place for all.