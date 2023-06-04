Airbnb host Shan Bhatnagar: 'Good interior design is food for the soul'

Tell us about your journey as an interior designer.



Shan: I'm a self-taught artist and Interior designer. I studied Business and economics at the University of Maryland and then moved back to India, worked in the corporate sector and then gave it all up to paint and pursue my passion for design.



What does "World Interior Design Day" mean to you? And what message/ tips would you like to give our readers?



Shan: I feel that good design is food for the soul! It becomes a part of overall wellness when you surround yourself with a well-designed, well-lit, beautiful space. World Interior design day means celebrating all of that! It's acknowledging the need to plan a space and do full justice to it whether it's minimalist or maximalist, modern or classic. My tip for our readers is, to stay true and convinced about the language you follow in design and always be a little flexible to incorporate clients requirements without compromising on the overall aesthetic you aim to achieve.



What is your takeaway from working closely with the Royal Families of Jaipur and Udaipur?