2022 Bali G20 summit: PM Modi gifts Kangra miniature painting to US President Joe Biden

During the 2022 G20 summit in Bali, Prime Minister Modi gifted unique art and handicraft items from the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.
Prime Minister Modi is known for his warm and intimate gestures when it comes to diplomacy. He is also known for promoting native Indian art forms all over the world.
Diplomatic relations are forged between two countries, however, the way toward a strong alliance is always guided by warm relations between the leaders of the countries.
US President Joe Biden was gifted a Kangra miniature painting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a small token of the strong alliance that India and the United States share.
Kangra Paintings
Kangra paintings are reflective of the rich Pahari culture of North India. They were made famous by the local Rajput kings between the 17th and 19th centuries. As the name suggests, the Pahari style of paintings portrays the rich heritage of the mountainous and lush green regions of northern India, especially Himachal Pradesh. Within the Pahari style of paintings, the Kangra school became the most famous under the rule of great Rajput kings like Sansar Chand.
The subjects of the Kangra school of painting are deeply entrenched in the colors of the North Indian societies of the bygone era. For example, the 'Bhakti movement' and events from the life of Radha Rani and Shri Krishna give a spiritual and divine taste to the Kangra paintings.
'Love' and 'Devotion' through the image of Shri Krishna are found in abundance. In some paintings, Shri Krishna is seen dancing in the woods and the 'gopis' are shown to be mesmerized by his divine 'leela'.
India's G20 Bid
India will take over the G20 presidency from Indonesia from December 1. India's tenure will continue till November 20, 2023.
G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and around two-thirds of the world population. (KB)