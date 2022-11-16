2022 Bali G20 summit: PM Modi gifts Kangra miniature painting to US President Joe Biden

During the 2022 G20 summit in Bali, Prime Minister Modi gifted unique art and handicraft items from the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi is known for his warm and intimate gestures when it comes to diplomacy. He is also known for promoting native Indian art forms all over the world.

Diplomatic relations are forged between two countries, however, the way toward a strong alliance is always guided by warm relations between the leaders of the countries.

US President Joe Biden was gifted a Kangra miniature painting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a small token of the strong alliance that India and the United States share.