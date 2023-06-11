39% of women believe men calling their ex "crazy" is a warning sign

The most comprehensive checklist for red flags that raise alarms and green flags that shout, "It's a keeper!" is covered in QuackQuack's most recent survey. For instance, the data reveals that 22 percent of daters from metro areas and smaller cities believe it is a red flag if your date orders the food on the first date without considering your preferences.

It's a sign of their abrasiveness and dominance, which will later turn out to be pretty bothersome and the cause of your breakup.



10,000 daters from metros and smaller cities participated in the poll. The age range of these participants was between 20 and 35, both working professionals and students. QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, commented, "We see almost 35 million chats exchanged per month, and 3 out of 8 matches discuss red flags they absolutely cannot accept within the first week of chatting. We also noticed that kindness is considered the biggest green flag of all."