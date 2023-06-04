Are Indians embracing age-gap relationships?

Age differences have long been a dating taboo that frequently split people's perceptions. While many of us have a difficult time dealing with our age, this problem frequently applies to dating situations as well.

What is a suitable age difference? How young is too young, or how old is too old? Is it just for the extremely wealthy, well-known, and modern?



According to a recent study by Bumble, Indian singles are embracing love as it manifests itself in many ways and are approaching dating with a more emancipated and equal mindset as societal conventions change.



A new dating trend: 'Gen-Blend Romances'



How people approach the age 'criterion' in relationships is changing. Bumble's new study indicates that 81 per cent of Indians surveyed say that age is just a number and does not determine the success of a relationship.