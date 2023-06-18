Busting myths around aligners and braces

Maintaining a healthy and confident smile is essential, as it speaks a lot about our personality. However, not everything turns out the way we plan them to and that is why certain things including facial aesthetics require external attention.



Many individuals seek respite through orthodontic treatments like aligners and braces to wear the perfect mood all day long, and it is truly a saviour on that front. However, due to various misconceptions, many people feel apprehensive about using these orthodontic treatments.



Dr Amit Sachdeva, Chief Product Officer, of LoveMySmile, helps debunk some common myths and shed light on the facts to alleviate any concerns you may have! Here we go:



Myth 1: Braces or aligners are excruciatingly painful.



Fact: It's natural to worry about discomfort but rest assured, modern orthodontic appliances have come a long way. While you might experience some initial soreness or pressure, it is generally manageable and temporary. Your orthodontist will guide you on how to cope with any discomfort, and as you adjust to wearing aligners or braces, the discomfort diminishes.