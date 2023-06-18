Must-have ingredients for your bathing ritual

In addition to this, Kumkumadi also has anti-ageing and hydrating properties. It can help in brightening and evening out the complexion while also improving skin elasticity and firmness.



Nagarmotha - Nagarmotha's Kashaya (astringent) property helps prevent excessive oil production and retain skin radiance. Nagarmotha - is known to balance out skin tone, unclog pores, and prevent the signs of ageing. The ingredient also known for its antimicrobial properties and helps to tighten and firm the skin. It also acts as a natural exfoliant, helping to remove dead skin cells and improve skin texture. Nagarmotha acts as an antioxidant, helping to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals



Bahumanjari Oil - The Bahumanjari oil, commonly referred to as Tulsi oil, is renowned for promoting good and healthy skin.Bahumanjari oil helps the skin by having a deep-cleansing effect on it. It eliminates excess oil along with dirt and other contaminants. Bahumanjari oil improves skin elasticity and firmness while reducing dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Inspired by ancient beauty secrets, the VedVidya Nagarmotha and Bahumanjari Oil beauty soaps help you rediscover the feeling of soft, even-toned and healthy-looking skin. The ingredient also helps fights free radicals, revitalises the skin, and restores its youthful glow.