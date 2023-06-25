Strategies to maintain work-life boundaries in a digital age

BY KARAN JAIN

The lines separating personal and professional lives have become more hazy in the digital age. It has become difficult to disconnect from work-life and engage in personal life due to our constant connectivity and accessibility to everyone at any time.



The workplace has undergone a transformation, both for better and worse, due to the pandemic. The implementation of lockdowns and the shift to remote work revealed both positive and negative aspects of this transformation. On one hand, productivity soared as different work models and increased freedom empowered employees.

On the other hand, it is crucial not to overlook the downside, as employees were often compelled to work beyond their designated hours. They became accessible even after work hours, blurring the boundaries between professional and personal life. This disruption disrupted the delicate balance that existed previously.



Unfortunately, despite these observations, the trend of working beyond set hours and the resulting low quality of work-life balance has persisted largely unchanged.