Tips to manage workplace conflicts in a healthy way

Conflicts are bound to arise in every workplace. Whether they stem from differences in opinion, competing priorities, or misunderstandings, unresolved conflicts can lead to decreased productivity, damaged relationships, and a toxic work environment. We need to first define a conflict, it is when emotions run high, opinions are strong, and views are opposing.

These three conditions create a cocktail that is like a perfect storm for a bring out worst in people, when they need to be their best.

Typically this leads to release of two stress hormones, namely cortisol and adrenaline to lead us to silence or verbal (and sometimes physical) violence.