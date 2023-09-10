In the digital realm of dating, where every interaction and every move helps make or break the first impression, a new survey by dating app, QuackQuack, throws light on the surprising factors that play a crucial part in the process of matching with potential partners.

The study was conducted among 10,000 dating app users from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities of India. The results of the survey indicate that language, well-crafted, makes a big difference in the online dating world. Daters between 18 and 30 participated and answered a variety of questions that helped it analyse the psychology of attraction in virtual dating. A vast majority of these participants are business owners and students, and a chunk of them are working professionals.

QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, commented, "Our app caters to 2.6 crore Indian daters, and from their dating style and trends, we have noticed that language plays a powerful tool for impressing potential partners. We also see that profiles with a well-written Bio get more visitors and more likes."