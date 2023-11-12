Let's gift tech

Here, IANSlife has curated a list of the best tech that you can gift your loved ones this festive season:

1. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 comes up with 1.96 inches and a durable metallic body. It also offers a crystal clear viewing experience with 550 nits of high brightness and 410x502px screen resolution, and Always on display with 4 watch face options. The smartwatch offers IP68 water and dust resistance, TruSync technology with single chip BT, and stable calls with longer range and lower battery consumption with BT v5.3

Available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,699/- at amazon.in

2. Audio Technica: ATH-M60x

This Diwali, if you are looking for a gift that combines style, utility, and the joy of music, the Audio-Technica ATH-M60x headphones are a fantastic choice for your loved ones. These headphones offer a perfect blend of exceptional audio quality, comfort, and sleek design. The ATH-M60x headphones from Audio-Technica will be a delightful surprise for your loved ones who are so specific about the sound. With their professional-grade sound and top-notch construction, these headphones make for a thoughtful and memorable gift that will be appreciated throughout the year and beyond.

Priced at Rs. 30090/-

3. Seagate Ultra Touch HDDs

An exquisite fusion of sustainability, style, and ultra capacity up to 5TB. The Seagate Ultra Touch HDDs are a world-class example of environment-conscious innovation, crafted from 30% post-consumer recycled materials by weight and adorned with 100% recyclable packaging.

Just in time for the festive season, the Seagate Ultra Touch HDDs are available on Amazon at special discounts with capacity options to suit your needs: 2TB at Rs. 7,499, 4TB at Rs. 10,499, 5TB at Rs. 12,999

4. Philips TAX5206 Party Speaker

The TAX5206 Party Speakers provide a playtime of up to 14 hours, plenty of time for even the most energetic parties. With the party light effects and a portable design, these speakers are perfect for your next house party. A mic and a guitar input help users easily switch to karaoke mode. One can change their voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects too. In addition to this, the TAX5206 comes in a trolley design and battery for easy portability.

Priced at Rs. 21,990/- Available at amazon.in

5. MSI Titan GT77 HX 13V

The Titan GT77 HX is like a nuclear fusion core that can generate continual graphics & processor energy. This Titan transmits massive output and is a galactic innovation unlike anything before. With the latest Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX processor comes with 8 performance cores and 16 efficient cores, the Titan GT77 HX provides unprecedented boost in your multitasking projects and performance-demanding games.

Price starts at Rs. 5,48,000/- Available on amazon.in

6. Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-ear Bluetooth Headphones With Mic

Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones. With up to 50-hour battery life and quick charging, you ll have enough power for multi-day road trips and long festival weekends. Great sound quality customizable to your music preference with EQ Custom on the Sony Headphones Connect App. Boost the quality of compressed music files and enjoy streaming music with high-quality sound through DSEE. Designed to be lightweight and comfortable for all-day use.

Priced at Rs. 5,990/- Available on tatacliq.com

7. Nothing Phone(2)

The iconic transparent design of the Nothing Phone (2) makes it an ideal Diwali gift. Engineered for mindful smartphone usage, Phone (2) features an improved Glyph Interface on the back, providing key information at a glance to reduce screen interactions. Nothing OS 2.0 focuses on utility and distraction reduction, ensuring a fast and smooth experience while embodying Nothing's unique aesthetics.

Phone (2) is available on Flipkart and select an offline store in Grey and White at below-discounted prices: Rs. 37,999 (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage); Rs. 38,999 (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage); Rs. 39,999 (12GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

8. Dreame DreamBot D9 Max - Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Introducing the Dreame DreamBot D9 Max - the sparkling gem of home cleaning this Diwali. Its Nidec brushless motor and streamlined air duct design are as efficient as Diwali cleaning preparations. It uses LiDAR technology to create an editable map of your home, planning the most efficient cleaning paths, much like a meticulous Diwali planner. With a 5,200mAh battery, it cleans up to 250 square meters, leaving your home as spotless as the festival itself. The accompanying app allows you to schedule cleaning sessions, making it as convenient as Diwali festivities

9. Philips Smart 360° Wifi Indoor Security Camera (HSP3500)

Protects your privacy and keep your personal space safe with this 2K (1296p) resolution-crisp and clear video recording.

Available on Amazon

10. Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Camera and Photo Printer

The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is a polaroid camera with a built-in photo printer, so you can print your images or cancel them after you have taken them. With this instant cameras, you can also print photos directly from the gallery of your mobile device via Bluetooth. This instant photo camera is compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad & Android devices.

11. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

A 4K ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution TV with a connectivity of dual-band Wi-Fi, bluetooth 5.0, and 3 HDMI ports to connect latest gaming consoles, set top box, blu-ray players for all fun and games.

Priced at Rs. 42,999/- Offer price: Rs. 22,999/- Available here

12. Samsung 363 L Refrigerator (RT39C5532S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)

Premium Frost Free Refrigerator with Digital Display Control Panel. Enjoy powerful cooling and long lasting freshness and performance with Convertible 5in1 and Twin Cooling Plus.



13. Play 4K 2024-P3 1280x1080P 2K LCD LED 180° Rotation Portable Projector

Introducing HD 2024-P3 projector, which includes Android 11 and Wi-Fi 6, helping serve as an all-in-one entertainment solution for your home that helps elevate your movie nights to a whole new level.

Priced at Rs. 2,00,000/- Offer price: Rs. 18,999/- Available on Amazon

14. Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera

Real time eye AF for still + Animal Eye AF;Real time tracking. World fastest 0.02 Sec AF speed with 425 phase detection and contrast points;24.2MP, EXMOR CMOS sensor with outstanding light sensitivity. 11 FPS continuous shooting with AF/AE;180 degree tilt able touch LCD screen. ISO sensitivity up to 102400;High resolution, sensitivity and colour reproduction capability;Smooth and stable AF;Country of Origin: China. Compatible Mountings: Sony E



15. Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet

Dyson’s latest air purifier is designed to purify the air in spaces as large as 1000 sq.ft. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet uses Cone Aerodynamics to deliver 10-meter projection. Alongside powerful projection, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is also engineered to operate quietly, producing just 56 decibels of noise - making it Dyson’s quietest yet most powerful purifier.

Priced at Rs. 68,900/-, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.