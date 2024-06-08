Expert: How to fight summer learning loss in children with active learning experiences

How to fight summer learning:- Active learning experiences can help combat learning loss children often experience over the summer, according to Suzanne McLeod from the Department of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Summer learning loss, also called the summer fade or summer slide, is defined as the impact of a long summer break on students’ retention of learning and skills. And, while definitive measurements of summer learning loss pre-COVID might not be evident, educators are gravely concerned about learning lags caused by a long summer holiday or breaks in learning with concerns lingering about the continued learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately affected students living in poverty.

"Yet, we still want to make sure our students get a break over the summer, said McLeod. Further, summer is a great time to detach from electronic devices and to increase activity."

"There are a number of active learning experiences that can both give students a break from sedentary learning, while keeping their literacy, numeracy and physical skill levels developing, said McLeod. “These include outdoor activities such as gardening, building, outdoor games and athletic skill development; and indoor activities such as cooking, crafts and games.

“Also, to ensure growth and development, parents are encouraged to chart and celebrate milestones of their child’s growth in skill development.” Newswise/SP