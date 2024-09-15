Violence expert outlines possible motives, response steps for school threats

Violence expert :- Following a wave of threats made at nearly 50 West Virginia school sites and many others in states including Pennsylvania and Kentucky, a West Virginia University expert in violence and mass killings said he believes all schools should be equipped with threat assessment teams to respond safely and swiftly.



Jeff Daniels, a professor of counseling at the WVU College of Applied Human Sciences, said every threat must be taken seriously and outlined a course of action for threat assessment teams to take.

Only nine states currently require in-school threat assessment teams, which identify students at risk of committing violence and are trained to respond to warning signs and threats. West Virginia is not one of them.

Daniels is an expert in averted school shootings, preventing violence, police officer ambushes and hostage crises.

On the role of in-school threat assessment teams

“If the person making a threat is known, a school’s threat assessment team — if they have one — must become involved. Some possible courses of action, along a continuum, include: 1) Assessing the student’s baseline behavior. If the threat is anomalous more direct action may be necessary. 2) Informally monitoring (for a low-level or veiled threat). 3) Engaging third-party mediators such as counselors and resource officers. 4) Engaging in direct interventions, such as removal from the school or involving the police. 5) Direct interventions with authorities, including arrest.

“If the person is unknown, as we’ve recently seen, police and the FBI need to be notified and take over an investigation.”

On why people make threats

“There are dozens of reasons somebody would threaten violence at a school, including wanting respect, to be taken seriously or, in some cases, getting out of a test or assignment when the school shuts down.”

On levels of school threats

“School threats are classified into three levels. A low-level threat is vague, conveys little to no thought, is often impulsive and carries little to no risk of danger. This may be seen when, in the heat of the moment, a student threatens to hurt another, but doesn’t really intend to. A medium-level threat suggests some forethought but also is vague and lacks the details that represent planning. A high-level threat suggests planning and preparation.

“Low and medium-level threats are very common. One study in Virginia schools found over 1,000 threats made in one year. Of these, only a handful were serious.” — Jeff Daniels, counseling professor, WVU College of Applied Human Sciences. Newswise/SP