Next gen teachers take insider tips from practicing professionals

Next gen teachers:- They’re the tips and tricks usually learnt on the job, but thanks to a new reading initiative, pre-service teachers at the University of South Australia are gaining valuable insights about how to build students’ reading and literacy skills from experienced teachers on the job.

Partnering with the SA Department for Education and teachers in South Australian schools, UniSA has developed authentic and interactive videos that show exactly how a working teacher engages their students with reading.

From deciphering the meaning of new words, to understanding inferences within a text, the videos reveal how experienced teachers progress through a class book or novel with a group of students, highlighting the strategies for reinforcing learning, checking understanding, and assessing progress.

It’s a timely resource, particularly following reports that show that a third of Australian school students are unable to read proficiently for their age.

The videos – which cater to children in years two, six and eight, as well as kindergarten-aged children - are now embedded in the University’s Initial Teacher Education programs.

English and literacy expert UniSA’s Dr Jill Colton says the new initiative presents an excellent resource for pre-service teachers to sharpen their expertise.

“When you’re a pre-service teacher it can be daunting to apply what you’ve learnt in class to the classroom, so having access to real recordings of practicing teachers working with their students, is extremely valuable,” Dr Colton says.

“The videos are designed to show how a teacher works though a text with a group of children, how they might prompt understanding, deepen knowledge, and respond to student questions.

“They are also enhanced with tips and insights that emphasise and further explain the strategies a teacher may be using, helping pre-service teachers see and reflect on the good practice that is evident in schools.

“Ensuring graduate teachers have contemporary knowledge of classroom practice is paramount to their success as educators, ensuring our graduate teachers are up to speed with classroom skills as they enter the workforce.”

Education partners for the video include Unley Primary School, Roma Mitchell Secondary College, Annesley Junior School, and Bertram Hawker Kindergarten.

Dr Colton says the feedback from pre-service teachers has been extremely positive.

“Reading is central to academic success and positive student outcomes, so it’s great to see these videos so well-received by our pre-service teachers.

“Many of have said that the opportunity to learn from authentic scenarios allows them to grasp the nuanced interplay between assessment and other aspects of teaching English and literacy. Plus, the case studies showcase the diverse data types that teachers are using in classrooms, from kindergarten to junior secondary levels, to assess reading and writing progress.

“This is truly a full-circle experience, and it’s wonderful to see the commitment of experienced teachers and their passion to help support the next generation of teachers.” Newswise/SP