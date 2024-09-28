Expert Available: GW Expert on Mental Health Impact of Misinformation on Migrants

Expert Available: As misinformation continues to spread about immigrant communities, the mental health toll on those affected is often overlooked. In light of the recent complaint filed by the Haitian Bridge Alliance, accusing former President Trump and Senator JD Vance of amplifying false allegations about Haitian immigrants in Ohio, the vast consequences of such allegations have taken center stage.

Dr. Oksana Yakushko, a clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst, has done extensive work on the devastating psychological effects that dehumanizing narratives can have on migrant communities.

“Dehumanizing immigrants has been a part of many scripts during elections,” says Dr. Yakushko. “In terms of mental health impact, any form of dehumanization contributes to a sense of a hostile receiving environment.”

Dr. Yakushko specializes in immigration, trauma, and the psychological impacts of societal stressors. She has broader expertise in intergenerational trauma and has worked globally to address the mental health needs of displaced individuals.

Dr. Yakushko is available to speak about the broader implications of such rhetoric on the mental health of migrants. Her insights could contribute to coverage of the ongoing conversation around immigrant communities, misinformation, and the rise of racially charged threats, such as those recently seen in Springfield. Newswise/SP