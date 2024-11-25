The 9th Special Lecture “Spatial Prescription” Exploring the Role of Architecture in Addressing Social Issues

“Spatial Prescription”: The Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University, invites faculty members, students, staff, and interested individuals to attend an academic lecture titled “Spatial Prescription: An Exploration of How Architecture and Spatial Design Can Serve as Solutions to Analyze and Remedy Social Challenges” by Prof. Hyunjoon Yoo from Hongik University and Hyunjoon Yoo Architects. The lecture will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Architecture Library, Chulalongkorn University. This is part of the “Architecture and Design for Society Lecture Series AY2024.”

The lecture will focus on exploring the role of architecture and spatial design as solutions for analyzing and addressing social issues, drawing on knowledge and experience in designing spaces that promote sustainable and inclusive social development.

Participants who attend more than 80% of the lecture series in the academic year will receive a Certificate of Completion and can accumulate learning credits (Credit Bank) to be used in the Faculty of Architecture’s programs at Chulalongkorn University.