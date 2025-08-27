Amenities Checklist for Choosing a Managed Office in Chennai (2025 Research Guide)

By Muhammad Saqlain

Thinking of moving your team to a managed office in Chennai? Stop right there! Before you sign that lease, ask yourself, does the space give you everything you need? The wrong choice can cost you time, money, and your team’s productivity. This ultimate 2025 checklist uncovers the must-have amenities, real prices, and insider tips Chennai businesses swear by. Read on before you book your next workspace

Why This Amenities Checklist Matters to You

Chennai’s office market is booming: total leasing reached 5.5 million sq ft in H1 2025, up 57% year-over-year, making it second only to Bengaluru in metro absorption. Chennai now holds nearly 92 million sq ft of office stock, expected to surpass 100 million sq ft by the end of 2026. Flexible workspace demand remains strong, with flex operators taking up around 40% of leased office space in key micro‑markets, and uptake fueled by IT/BFSI/GCC firms.

In this environment, choosing the right managed office space in Chennai isn’t just about location, it’s about ensuring your workspace delivers core amenities, scalability, and a seamless experience.

Core Infrastructure Amenities You Can’t Skip

Internet & IT Setup

High-speed dedicated internet (100 Mbps+ for ~25‑seat teams), with redundancy and backup, ensures video conferencing and cloud workflows aren’t affected by downtime. Confirm whether Wi‑Fi and wired LAN are provided, and check uptime SLAs.

Power, Backup & Climate Comfort

Chennai’s power grid can be unreliable, especially in summer. Ensure generator backup with UPS auto-switch and uninterrupted AC. Many centers provide 100% DG backup for critical loads (include DG, EV chargers, food court, medical centre).

Water, Reception & Support

Expect RO‑filtered drinking water, staffed reception, mail handling, IT helpdesk, and housekeeping. Front‑desk professionalism matters, some users report poor staff experiences in certain centers.

Workplace Services & Experience

Meeting & Conference Facilities

Look for video-conferencing-enabled rooms, easy online booking, and support staff for client meetings. WorkEZ Perungudi centre is praised for premium AV-equipped meeting rooms.

Pantry, Café & Snack Zones

Ideally, your rent should include pantry access with tea/coffee, filtered water, and snack zones. But clarify whether usage is chargeable per seat or free.

Ergonomics & Breakout Facilities

Natural light, adjustable chairs/desks, lounges, or recreational zones enhance your team’s productivity and well‑being.

Access, Parking, Security

24/7 entry, CCTV, staffed security, and adequate parking (especially in core locations) are essential, especially if you work flexible hours.