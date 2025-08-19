Article 370 Abrogation: Kashmir growth story going steady for 6 years

Six years after the central government revoked Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the restoration of peace, influx of tourism, and large-scale developmental activities are among the major accomplishments of the government.
After nearly four decades of turmoil, the valley is witnessing a changed social, economic, and political scenario, which promises the advent of an era of development and prosperity for all sections of Kashmiri society. It is particularly palpable in the youth of Kashmir who are finding new avenues of enhancement of educational, training, skill and job opportunities.
Kashmir owes this vital change essentially to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution. Though these two Articles were meant to be temporary, sections of local political circles with vested interests obstructed their annulment lest the entry of Kashmir into the political mainstream dealt a blow to their designs of blackmail and subterfuge.
Abrogation of these obstructive provisions threw heavy responsibility on the Union government. The action had to be justified. Thanks to the people of Kashmir, who patiently waited for the union government to initiate the task of overall development. Today, six years down the line, we find Kashmiris proudly considering themselves as the citizens of the paradise on earth.
Kashmir has been targeted by our adversary right from the day of independence. When three wars did not help them, they tried to subvert her laudable tradition of communal harmony. Some among the naïve youth of Kashmir fell hapless prey to malicious indoctrination. Thus, security forces, whenever required to handle a tedious situation, achieve a high percentage of success by interacting with parents and elders and making them aware of the government’s compulsion to enforce law and order so that the vast majority of innocent people enjoy their rights and freedom.
One significant implication of the abrogation of Article 370 is the prevention of loss of innocent lives in Kashmir, as during protests and stone-pelting incidents from August 5, 2016 to August 5, 2019, security and police forces liquidated about 124 people. However, there hasn’t been a single incidence of this kind in the last six years.
The data culled out from declassified sources of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shows that the number of stone-pelting incidents has drastically fallen from 618 in January–July 2019 to almost zero in 2024. The number of wounded civilians and security personnel reported by the print media has also considerably reduced. The organised stone-pelting incidents decreased from 2,654 in 2010 to nil in 2024. In 2010, there were 132 instances of organised strikes; however, in 2024, there were none.
Likewise, just about 28 terrorists have been killed so far in 2025, compared to 67 in 2024. From 129 in 2019, local recruiting has sharply declined to just 1 this year. There are no longer any instances of stone throwing, hartals, kidnappings, or weapon thefts. Not only Kashmir, but the Jammu region also reports a significantly small number of encounters after three years of cross-border incursions and repeated attacks on security forces.
The figures shown above speak of commendable job done by the security forces in curbing terrorism and insurgency. The government has lived up to its commitment of restoring peace in the valley and contributing significantly to the curbing of terrorist activities in Kashmir, barring the recent tragic terror incident of Pahalgam.
The Pahalgam carnage has been owned by a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation called The Resistance Front (TRF), which has been active in J&K for some time. Only recently has the UN Security Council designated it an international terrorist organisation.
Several notable infrastructural projects have come into full swing in the post-Reorganisation Act 2019. Among these, Chineni and Zojila Tunnels, internal rail and road connectivity in the valley and the Chenab Railway Bridge, all of historical significance, will immensely improve economic and defence logistics of the state. These facilitate access to border regions. They carry much importance from a national security and strategic viewpoint.
Another important milestone reform post the repeal of Article 370 comes in the form of direct implementation of central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and Jal Jeevan Mission, and digital rollout. These were directly expedited by the UT administration without any hindrance or interference by vested or subversive elements.
In addition, there has been a significant industrial and economic revival with the likes of the construction of industrial parks in Budgam, Samba, and Kathua, as well as legislative initiatives like the New Industrial Policy 2021, which have drawn significant investment offers.
Jammu & Kashmir’s tax revenues have also risen significantly. Between 2022 and 2024, total non-tax income increased by 25%, excise taxes jumped by 39%, and GST collection increased by 12%. From Rs 1.17 lakh crore in 2015–16 to Rs 2.45 lakh crore in 2023–24 and Rs 2.63 lakh crore in 2024–25, the state's GDP doubled.
Furthermore, the Home Ministry outlined that when Article 370 was repealed, J&K saw a significant influx of investment reaching Rs 5,656 crore across a number of sectors. Last year, Manoj Sinha, the lieutenant governor of J&K, announced that the J&K government had received proposals for private investment of Rs 66,000 crore in the last two years.
Historically, tourism has been one of the key features of the Kashmir economy, especially its hospitality. The scenic beauty of Kashmir, the abundance of nature’s benevolence, lush green meadows and snow-covered mountains have mesmerised tourists from across the globe. Tourism has significantly contributed to the Valley’s economic output, and following the revocation of Article 370, the tourist industry has surged as the mainstay of the Kashmir economy. In 2024, the Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, said, “The tourism sector has recorded an annual average growth rate of 15.13 per cent during the last three years”.
The Minister added that between January and June 2024, 1,08,41,009 tourists travelled to Jammu and Kashmir, with 2,11,24,674 visitors in 2023—the highest number to date—followed by 1,88,64,332 visitors in 2022, 1,13,14,884 visitors in 2021, and 34,70,834 visitors in 2020.
Such a surge in tourism can be attributed to the central government’s implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Policy, 2020. The policy aims to establish the region as a premier all-season tourist destination. Its main objectives are to draw in investment, create jobs locally, and advance eco-friendly travel strategies.
Initiatives like this by the central government have changed the makeup of Kashmir, and as a result, the local businesses thrive naturally with the influx of tourists. Another positive outcome from tourism is the assimilation of local culture with the visitors coming to Kashmir from other parts of the country. This paves the way for deeper national integration and it gives Kashmir an enviable position in the national construct.
About forty thousand families of Kashmiri Hindus (Pandits) were forced out of their homes and hearths in 1990 as a result of ethnic cleansing and genocide. They have dispersed in different parts of the country, with some concentration in Jammu, where a temporary township has been created for the more deprived.
In this regard, the government is taking a number of steps for relief and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. The government has approved the construction of 6,000 transit accommodations in the valley at a cost of Rs. 920 crore and the creation of 3,000 additional state government jobs for Kashmiri migrants at a cost of Rs 1,080 crore as part of the Prime Minister’s Development Package, 2015. This is on top of the 3,000 state government jobs, the 725 transit accommodations that were previously approved, the financial aid for the construction of migrant housing, the 5,242 two-room tenements that were built in Jammu (Purkhoo, Muthi, Nagrota, and Jagti), and the 200 apartments that were built in Sheikhpora in the Budgam district.
The union territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh have been completely incorporated into the national fabric following the constitutional amendments and restructuring of the former State of Jammu-Kashmir. As a result, the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh now have access to all the rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution as well as the advantages of all Central Laws enjoyed by the citizens of India. In particular, mention must be made of granting Indian and state citizenship to several lakhs of people from the PoK who had sought refuge in Jammu and elsewhere in the State. They had suffered deprivation for nearly seven decades.
Both Ladakh and J&K have experienced socio-economic progress as a result of the shift. A few of the significant changes that are guiding both of the new union territories towards peace and advancement are the empowerment of people, the repeal of unfair laws, the introduction of equity and fairness to those who have been discriminated against for long and are now receiving justice and are sharing comprehensive development.
Going further, the return of normalcy, economic rise and several developmental projects initiated by the central government in Kashmir is a hallmark of the PM Modi’s government policy towards the valley post Article 370 abrogation. The growth chapter of Kashmir will continue in the coming years, with more concrete plans.
(The writer is a Freelance Editor and has worked with Press Trust of India, NDTV, Hindustan Times)
