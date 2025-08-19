Article 370 Abrogation: Kashmir growth story going steady for 6 years

Improved security scenario

Kashmir has been targeted by our adversary right from the day of independence. When three wars did not help them, they tried to subvert her laudable tradition of communal harmony. Some among the naïve youth of Kashmir fell hapless prey to malicious indoctrination. Thus, security forces, whenever required to handle a tedious situation, achieve a high percentage of success by interacting with parents and elders and making them aware of the government’s compulsion to enforce law and order so that the vast majority of innocent people enjoy their rights and freedom.

One significant implication of the abrogation of Article 370 is the prevention of loss of innocent lives in Kashmir, as during protests and stone-pelting incidents from August 5, 2016 to August 5, 2019, security and police forces liquidated about 124 people. However, there hasn’t been a single incidence of this kind in the last six years.

The data culled out from declassified sources of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shows that the number of stone-pelting incidents has drastically fallen from 618 in January–July 2019 to almost zero in 2024. The number of wounded civilians and security personnel reported by the print media has also considerably reduced. The organised stone-pelting incidents decreased from 2,654 in 2010 to nil in 2024. In 2010, there were 132 instances of organised strikes; however, in 2024, there were none.

Likewise, just about 28 terrorists have been killed so far in 2025, compared to 67 in 2024. From 129 in 2019, local recruiting has sharply declined to just 1 this year. There are no longer any instances of stone throwing, hartals, kidnappings, or weapon thefts. Not only Kashmir, but the Jammu region also reports a significantly small number of encounters after three years of cross-border incursions and repeated attacks on security forces.

The figures shown above speak of commendable job done by the security forces in curbing terrorism and insurgency. The government has lived up to its commitment of restoring peace in the valley and contributing significantly to the curbing of terrorist activities in Kashmir, barring the recent tragic terror incident of Pahalgam.

The Pahalgam carnage has been owned by a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation called The Resistance Front (TRF), which has been active in J&K for some time. Only recently has the UN Security Council designated it an international terrorist organisation.