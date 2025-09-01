Decluttering Before a Move: A Minimalist’s Guide for Savannah Homes

By Clare Fowler

Moving is the perfect opportunity to press reset, not just on your address, but on your lifestyle. If you're preparing for a move in Savannah, GA, embracing a minimalist mindset can make your relocation easier, lighter, and more intentional.

Savannah's mix of historic homes, charming cottages, and cozy apartments often comes with limited storage, which makes decluttering a smart move literally. Whether you're downsizing to an apartment in Starland or upgrading to a home in Ardsley Park, here's your minimalist’s guide to decluttering before a move in Savannah.

Start with a “Savannah-Specific” Mindset

Savannah is beautiful, but it has its quirks — from its humid climate to older homes with tight spaces and minimal closets. Before you pack your belongings, ask yourself:

● Do I really need this in my new home?

● Is this item climate-sensitive or high-maintenance?

● Will this furniture fit through narrow doorways or stairs?

Minimalism doesn’t mean getting rid of everything. It means curating what matters most, especially in a city where charm often trumps square footage.

Create a Room-by-Room Decluttering Plan

Tackling your entire home at once is overwhelming. Instead, focus on one room or zone at a time:

● Kitchen: Toss expired items, duplicate utensils, and that waffle maker you never use.

● Closets: If you didn’t wear it this season, donate it.

● Garage/Shed: Savannah’s humidity can ruin items like cardboard boxes, old clothes, or tools. Keep only what’s weather-proof or used regularly.

● Living Room: Minimalism is about open space. Pare down decorative items and bulky furniture.

Use the Four-Box Method: Keep, Donate, Trash, and Sell. Label boxes accordingly and make quick decisions.