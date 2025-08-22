Sri Lanka’s Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrested Over Misuse of State Funds

Sri Lanka’s former president Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested on 22 August 2025 for allegedly misusing government funds, police confirmed.

The 76-year-old was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and questioned over a September 2023 visit to London, where he attended his wife Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe’s convocation ceremony at the University of Wolverhampton.

According to police, Wickremesinghe stopped in London on his return from the G77 summit in Havana, Cuba. The CID alleged that the stopover was a private trip funded with state money, covering travel and security expenses.

He was later produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, making him the first former president of Sri Lanka ever to be arrested.