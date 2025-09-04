By Benjamin Gievis

Dubai is among the cheapest emirates in the UAE. A lot of locals and tourists seek affordable car rentals in this area. The popular question is: Can you rent a car in Dubai for AED 500 a month? The answer to this question is yes, but it will depend on the car type, period, and the rental company.

Dubai is cheaper in terms of car rentals than Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There are companies that provide small compact cars at AED 500/month. We discuss the options of affordable monthly car rent in Dubai in this blog.

Why Choose Monthly Car Rental in Dubai?

Car rentals for a month are ideal in case one wants flexibility. You can rent a car at a low cost instead of purchasing one. The following are some of the advantages of monthly rent in Dubai:

Reduced monthly rent as compared to daily rental.

There is no worry about maintenance.

Insurance is normally provided.

Less difficult to replace the vehicle.

Practical Benefits of Cheap Monthly Rentals

Hiring a car every month is not only cheap in Dubai, but also comfortable. This city is not large and the majority of the places are situated near one another. So you do not require an expensive vehicle to travel every day. There is no need to spend much, a Nissan Sunny or Toyota Yaris is just enough when it comes to a budget-friendly alternative.

Average Monthly Rental Prices in Dubai