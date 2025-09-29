Hurun India Rich List 2025 Reveals India’s True Wealthiest Family Surnames

In India, surnames often carry an aura of prestige, wealth, and power. Popular culture, especially Bollywood, has strengthened this perception by associating names like Oberoi, Singhania, or Dudeja with lavish lifestyles. But reality tells a very different story. Many of these names do not even appear in the official list of India’s wealthiest families.

The Hurun India Rich List 2025, compiled in partnership with Barclays Private Clients, paints a clearer picture. It highlights how India’s generational wealth is rooted in family-run enterprises, with certain surnames consistently shaping the country’s economic narrative. While household names such as Ambani and Adani immediately come to mind, they are not the only — or even the dominant — players on this list. Instead, the ranking shows the rise of powerful business families, particularly from North India, who are steering India’s wealth creation across diverse industries.

The report groups families by surname, recording the number of wealthy families under each name, their leading family representatives, flagship companies, and total wealth in crores of rupees. Interestingly, ties in rankings make several surnames share positions, especially in the mid and lower spots.

Here’s a detailed look at the top 10 wealthiest surnames in India, according to the 2025 list: