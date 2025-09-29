Hurun India Rich List 2025 Reveals India’s True Wealthiest Family Surnames

In India, surnames often carry an aura of prestige, wealth, and power. Popular culture, especially Bollywood, has strengthened this perception by associating names like Oberoi, Singhania, or Dudeja with lavish lifestyles. But reality tells a very different story. Many of these names do not even appear in the official list of India’s wealthiest families.
The Hurun India Rich List 2025, compiled in partnership with Barclays Private Clients, paints a clearer picture. It highlights how India’s generational wealth is rooted in family-run enterprises, with certain surnames consistently shaping the country’s economic narrative. While household names such as Ambani and Adani immediately come to mind, they are not the only — or even the dominant — players on this list. Instead, the ranking shows the rise of powerful business families, particularly from North India, who are steering India’s wealth creation across diverse industries.
The report groups families by surname, recording the number of wealthy families under each name, their leading family representatives, flagship companies, and total wealth in crores of rupees. Interestingly, ties in rankings make several surnames share positions, especially in the mid and lower spots.
Here’s a detailed look at the top 10 wealthiest surnames in India, according to the 2025 list:
The Doshi surname may not be widely recognized, but it represents one of India’s wealthiest business families. Predominantly following Jainism and originating from Gujarat, the Doshi community has made a strong mark in the country’s business landscape. The surname is represented by four families in the Hurun India Rich List 2025. Their flagship company is Echjay Industries, with a combined wealth of ₹5,900 crore.
The Rao surname is native to India and is spread across several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Telangana. Represented by four families in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the Rao community has built strong business foundations over the years. The leading Rao family runs the flagship company VHPL, with a combined wealth valued at ₹13,100 crore.
The Singh surname is among the most prominent and widespread across India, often associated with the heritage of Hindu Rajput warriors. Represented by four families in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the Singh community holds a strong presence in the country’s wealth pyramid. The leading name is the Rajiv Singh family, which heads the flagship company DLF. Together, the Singh families command a massive wealth of ₹2,07,400 crore.
The Shah surname, historically originating from the Gujarat and Rajasthan regions, is also widely common across India. Represented by five families in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the leading Shah family runs Fine Organic Industries. The combined wealth of the Shah families is valued at ₹15,100 crore.
The Goenka surname is primarily associated with the Marwari community of Rajasthan. Represented by five families in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the leading family is the Sanjiv Goenka family. Their flagship company is FirstSource Solutions, and the combined wealth of the Goenka families is valued at ₹74,000 crore.
The Mehta surname is native to the northern and western regions of India. Represented by five families in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the leading family is the Mehta family, which runs the flagship enterprise Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The combined wealth of the Mehta families is valued at ₹1,89,600 crore.
The Jain surname, primarily from Rajasthan and Gujarat, holds a prominent position in India’s wealth rankings. Represented by nine families in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the leading family is the Vivek Jain family. Their flagship company is Inox GFL Group, and the combined wealth of the Jain families is valued at ₹57,600 crore.
The Patel surname, one of the most common in India, historically originates from Gujarat. Represented by 10 families in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the leading family is the Pankaj Patel family. Their flagship company is Zydus Lifesciences, and the combined wealth of the Patel families is valued at ₹1,05,100 crore.
The Gupta surname, originating from present-day eastern Uttar Pradesh, is represented by twelve wealthy families in the Hurun India Rich List 2025. Each family has built one of India’s most valuable enterprises. The leading family is the Anil Rai Gupta family, whose flagship company is Havells India, with a combined wealth of ₹97,400 crore.
Topping the list, the Agarwals belong to the Bania (merchant) community in India. Represented by 12 families in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the leading family is the Anil Agarwal family, whose flagship company is Hindustan Zinc. The combined wealth of ₹2,55,000 crore. The Agarwal family highlights their position as one of India’s most Valuable families.
These families collectively form the foundation of India’s generational business dynasties, shaping the country’s economic landscape across industries and decades. [Rh/VP]
