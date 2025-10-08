5 ways to stay focused at work: The secret of getting ahead is getting started

Everyone has a different work style, so understanding how your mind and body function is key to improving focus. Getting into a “flow” state — where you’re fully absorbed in your task — can boost both productivity and satisfaction. Psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, who coined the term, described flow as “the optimal experience where you are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems to matter.” Sounds impossible, right? But it’s not.

Here’s a little secret: stop living by the deadlines set by others! Most of the time, those deadlines are far from realistic, and you end up spending more time stressing about them than actually working. Instead, become your own boss — set practical, self-imposed deadlines that fit your rhythm and pace. You’ll not only feel more in control but might also find yourself slipping naturally into that flow state.

Now, setting your own deadlines doesn’t mean slacking off or doing half the work. It’s about working smarter, not harder. When you set achievable goals and focus on one task at a time, frustration fades, focus sharpens, and before you know it — you’re beating those “impossible” deadlines with ease.