Indian Teenager with ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Breaks Guinness World Record for Hairiest Face

We live in a world with a lot of possibilities, and some just blow our mind. The case of the 18 year old from Madhya Pradesh, India is one such example. A boy named Lalit Patidar has a rare genetic condition known as hypertrichosis, popularly known as the ‘werewolf syndrome’.

He recently earned the Guinness World Record for having the hairiest face on a male. His face has an average of 201.72 hairs per square centimetre, with about 95% of it covered in hair.

The rare genetic or acquired condition is not due to hormones, like in puberty, but is a result of genetic mutation or side effects of certain conditions or medications when acquired. A person with the condition grows excessive hair all over the body, including the face. People with this condition often face social stigma and bullying in India, with comparisons to werewolves.

They are even called wolf boys or wolf girls. The hair can be removed through treatments such as waxing and laser hair removal but the process is quite expensive and needs to be repeated after a certain interval of time. There is no known permanent cure of it.