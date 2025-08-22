“We Are All Bisexuals”: Swara Bhasker’s Bold Claim Sets Off Social Media Storm

In a recent interview Swara Bhasker claimed “we are all bisexuals”
She named Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav as her crush
This triggered widespread debates and trolling online.
Actress Swara Bhasker has once again triggered a storm online after declaring in a recent interview that “we are all bisexuals”. She named Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav as her current crush. The comment, made while appearing on Screen with her husband and politician Fahad Ahmad, quickly went viral. The comment drew both backlash and debate across social media.
Bhasker argued that heterosexuality is an “ideology” imposed for cultural and reproductive reasons. “If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexuals. But heterosexuality has been put in us culturally for thousands of years, because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm,” she said.
When asked about her crush, she replied instantly: “Dimple Yadav.” The actor also quipped that her candid remarks might endanger her husband’s political career in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
Bhasker’s statement sparked widespread trolling, with many users mocking her for generalizing human sexuality. One critic wrote, “It’s not ‘we,’ it’s only ‘she.’ She is bisexual or whatever.” Another suggested she was trying to align herself with the Samajwadi Party, saying, “Ab ye Samajwadi Party me ticket ke liye efforts kar rahi hai.”
In response, Bhasker updated her X (formerly Twitter) bio to clap back at critics. Her new bio reads: “Girl crush advocate. Part-time actor, full-time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine.” She also posted a screenshot of the definition of “girl crush” with the caption: “Honestly… what is the big deal?”
This is not the first time Bhasker has faced backlash for her outspoken views. Just days earlier, she called out a troll who targeted her husband with a casteist slur. Sharing the screenshot on X, she wrote: “This twit… does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere you casteist/classist trash-brain! #casteistAlert.”
Earlier this year, she also posted a birthday greeting for Dimple Yadav, strengthening speculation about her admiration for the Samajwadi Party MP. While some see her “bisexuality” comment as a personal revelation, Bhasker framed it more as a philosophical stance.
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are currently appearing on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. The series features celebrity couples like Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Abhinav Shukla–Rubina Dilaik, Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani, Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, and Geeta Phogat–Pawan.
The couple registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on January 6, 2023, announced it publicly on February 16, and welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa in September 2023. Bhasker has also spoken openly about experiencing an identity crisis after embracing motherhood.
Swara Bhasker’s remarks on sexuality, coupled with her “girl crush” confession about Dimple Yadav, have reignited debates about gender, ideology, and freedom of expression. While critics accuse her of seeking political mileage, supporters defend her as a fearless voice challenging social norms. [Rh/Eth/VP]
