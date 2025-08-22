“We Are All Bisexuals”: Swara Bhasker’s Bold Claim Sets Off Social Media Storm

Actress Swara Bhasker has once again triggered a storm online after declaring in a recent interview that “we are all bisexuals”. She named Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav as her current crush. The comment, made while appearing on Screen with her husband and politician Fahad Ahmad, quickly went viral. The comment drew both backlash and debate across social media.

Bhasker argued that heterosexuality is an “ideology” imposed for cultural and reproductive reasons. “If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexuals. But heterosexuality has been put in us culturally for thousands of years, because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm,” she said.