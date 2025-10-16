24 Transgenders Attempt Suicide in Indore, Two Critical

Indore, Oct 16: In a disturbing incident that has rocked Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, 24 transgender individuals from the Nandlalpura area attempted en masse suicide by consuming phenyl, a toxic household cleaning agent.

The incident happened on Wednesday night. Police have arrested one, Sapna, the leader of transgender community and launched a hunt for Raja Hashmi, who has fled the scene. Also names of two scribes have surfaced in the entire incident.

The desperate act, stemming from deep-seated disputes and allegations of sexual assault within the community, has thrust Indore's transgender population into the national spotlight, highlighting their vulnerability and cries for justice.

According to a senior police officer and Additional District Magistrate Roshan Rai, all 24 individuals were rushed to Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, where medical teams are working to stabilise them.