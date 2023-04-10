Places to visit at the Femina Miss India 2023 Hosting State

Manipur is a beautiful and fascinating state in northeastern India, It is abundant in natural splendour and beauty. The state exemplifies Indian natural beauty, making it a great tourist destination.



On April 15, the 59th Femina Miss India competition grand finale will be held at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, and will be sponsored by the Manipur Tourism Department with co-presentation by VLCC & Trends. If you are travelling to Manipur for the Grand Finale, take a chance and visit these sites to experience the splendour of pristine nature.



Loktak Lake



This is the only floating lake in the world and the biggest freshwater lake in north-eastern India. Bhumia and Sendra are two of the few islands in the lake. Additionally, this lake is the location of the Keibul National Park. The best time to experience a sublime boat ride on the lake is at sunset. It defines the beauty of the city at its best.



Kangla Fort



On the banks of the Imphal River, in a location sometimes known as the Palace of Kangla, King Pakhangba had his regal residence. This fort has been available for public observation since 2003. Due to its historical and archaeological value, it is a popular tourist destination and the entry fee to the fort is very pocket-friendly.



Singda Dam



The Singda Dam is the tallest mud dam in the world. Singda is situated at a height of about metres above sea level and is 16 kilometres from the capital city of Imphal. With its picturesque views and relative peace, it is a well-liked picnic location.



Langthabal



Langthabal, one of the city's top tourist destinations, is well known for its majestic temples and ancient structures. A must-see among the magnificent architectural wonders is the jackfruit and pine plantations.



Shri Govindjee Temple



One of Manipur's most important temples, built in the Nagara architectural style, is located close to the royal palace. Along with Shree Govindajee, it is dedicated to a number of other Hindu deities, including Krishna, Balaram, Jagannath, Subhadra, etc. [IANS/JS]