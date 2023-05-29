Cong slams Centre for 'breakdown' of law and order in Manipur

Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP government at Centre for "complete breakdown" of law and order in Manipur saying that a horrific tragedy is unfolding while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is obsessed with self coronation as not a single appeal of peace has been issued by him.



Congress further said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Manipur issue on Tuesday.



In a tweet, Congress General Secretary incharge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "25 days after Manipur started burning, things have turned from bad to worse on the eve of the long-awaited visit of the Union Home Minister to Imphal. Despite Article 355 being imposed there's a total and complete breakdown of law & order and administration in the state."



"It's a horrific tragedy unfolding while the Prime Minister is obsessed about his self-coronation. Not a single appeal of peace issued by him nor has there been a genuine outreach to rebuild trust between communities."