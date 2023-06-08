'Executive magistrates' to accompany forces during operations in Manipur

To flush out the militancy and their hideouts, the Army and other central forces continued their counter-insurgency operation and to avoid mistrust, 'executive magistrates' will accompany the forces during the operations.



Officials on Thursday said that based on a request, received from the Army authorities in Manipur regarding the requirement of 'executive magistrates' in the five valley districts and Kangpokpi for conduct of combing operations, Home Department advised the Deputy Commissioners to detail the 'executive magistrates' as AFSPA has been lifted earlier from many police stations falling in these six districts.



The Army requested 'executive magistrates' only for these six districts as 'executive magistrate' is not required for conduct of combing operations in other districts where Armed Forces Special Powers' Act (AFSPA) is in force.



However, it has been widely circulated in social media that combing operations will be conducted only in the valley districts, which are hit by militancy. Combing operations, if necessary, will be conducted in both the valley and hill areas equally to restore peace in the state, an official statement.