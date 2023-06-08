Manipur rights panel asks govt to consider restoration of Internet services

The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked the state government to consider restoration of Internet services which had been suspended since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, commission sources said on Thursday.



MHRC Chairperson Justice Utpalendu Bikash Saha and member K.K. Singh in an order on Wednesday asked the Commissioner (Home) to consider restoration of Internet services in Manipur for providing benefits to the citizens to balance the security of the state and the right to freedom of expression.



The rights panel issued the order following a complaint from one Kammingthang Hangshingan, an Aizawl (Mizoram) resident, on the suspension of Internet services in Churachandpur district of Manipur last month. The complaint called it a "human rights violation".



The MHRC in its order said: "We are of the view that the Internet plays a vital role in the modern day life, more so when the young generation of the country who are working from home through the Internet and also the students who would appear in the examination through online may face severe effects without the Internet.