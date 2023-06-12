Manipuris in Tripura hold candlelight demonstration seeking normalcy in home state

The candlelight demonstration was jointly organized by the Puthiba Welfare and Cultural Society and the All Tripura Meitei Community.

People from Manipur, staying in Tripura for the purpose of education, jobs and various other works, also took part in the demonstration held at the Aboynagar on the outskirts of the capital city.

In Tripura, around 30,000 Manipuri people, mostly from the Meitei (Meetei) community, have been living for many decades. (IANS/NS)