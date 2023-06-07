Kuki women protest outside Amit Shah's residence, detained

A Delhi Police official said that upon receiving information about the protest, they dispatched a team to pacify the protesters.



The police initially informed the protesters that assembling outside Shah's house was illegal.

"All the protesters were detained and brought to Jantar Mantar. We informed them that they can stage their protest there if they wanted," the police said.



Manipur has witnessed unprecedented ethnic violence since May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in 11 hill districts by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur to protest the Meitei community's demand for a Scheduled Tribe status.