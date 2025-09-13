PM Modi assures Centre’s continued support for Manipur’s peace, prosperity

Imphal, Sep 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured that he and the Government of India would always stand with Manipur and continue efforts to ensure the border state’s peace and prosperity.

Laying foundation stones for 19 development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore for different parts of Manipur from the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the Prime Minister said that peace is required for undertaking development.

Noting that the violence affected Manipur, PM Modi informed that talks have been started with various ethnic groups providing due respect to all stakeholders.

“I appeal to all concerned to help the government to restore peace and to ensure the development for the betterment of all, especially the future of the new generations,” the Prime Minister said.

Before addressing the gathering at the Peace Ground, the Prime Minister interacted with the inmates of the relief camps, where thousands of men, women and children have been staying since the violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

The Prime Minister said that many ethnic hostilities in the Northeastern states had been stopped through negotiations and talks and added that peace and development would be further intensified in Manipur.

Saying that Manipur is a border state and its connectivity issues were once a major problem, PM Modi informed that since 2014, constant efforts were going on to develop the road, rail and air connectivity of the state and the budgetary allocations were also increased to a large extent.

He told the gathering that Rs 3,700 crore were spent for the development of National Highways and Rs 8,700 crore projects are now underway for new highways.