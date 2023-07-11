Media Sight- Akshay Patidar

Media Sight

You only Know the Value of Something when it's Gone

Today we will read about the Akshay Patidar in Media Sight Column. Akashay Patidar is a dedicated journalism student. He discovered that journalism is more than just reporting the facts and he is always ready to explore and to face new challenges. He says he'll continue to make a lasting impact through the power of journalism.