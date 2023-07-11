You only Know the Value of Something when it's Gone
Name
Akshay Patidar
Birth Place
Mandsaur (MP)
Languages you speak/write
Hindi and English
What do you do?
I am a student, pursuing journalism from the Delhi school of Journalism.
What's the best part of your Profession? what made you choose this Profession?
I think the best part of my Profession is meeting new and exciting people. I have chosen this field because I always wanted to do a practical job. And according to me the journalism is something that cannot be done in an office.
Do you like reading ? What was the last thing you read?
Yes, I like reading books and Newspapers. The last book I read was Atomic Habits.
If you could have dinner with any three people dead or alive, whou would it be and why?
Narendra Modi, Chanakya and Rani Lakshmibai (besause they inspire me).
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18 year old self, what would you tell him/her?
I would tell my 18 year self not to go to Delhi.
If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you , what would it be?
A big knife
Your favorite Subject(s)?
Social science, Hindi, English and Chemistry.
What is your least favorite subject?
Physics
What's something you wish to change about the world?
I will implement a single religion and will also change the income difference within different Nations
If your journey was/were a movie, what would it be called?
The Unlucky Man, Journey of Obstacles.
What are you Passionate about?
I am passionate about the Cricket, Technology, Poems and many more things.
Best/memorable moment
When I first recited my self made poem in front of the whole school and got immense appreciation and also there is few memorable instances of my performance in cricket matches.
What do you love to do in your leisure time?
I mostly watch movies and Youtube videos in free time
If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?
Stock Market Trader
Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in future?
To be honest, I am not sure about this one, But I would definitely like to work with a national news channel.
Finally, a Quote you relate to.
You only know the value of something when it's gone.
