Journalism Pushes Me Beyond My Limits: The Rush to Be Prepared for Anything
Name
Vaishnavi Sivadasan
Academic Qualification
Ba Hons Journalism from Institute of Home Economics (2022-2025)
Your Birth Place
Delhi
Languages you speak/write
English Hindi Malayalam
What do you do
I am currently working as content writer for NewsGram English
What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?
The best part is how it constantly pushes me to surpass my limit, the rush to be better, to be prepared for anything. I chose journalism as my profession because I knew I wanted to enter a creative field, and I was clear about what I did not want to do in life. So here I am!
Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?
I read subtitles religiously. Yes, you read that right. I’m so good at watching movies that I even understand Tamil now, and I can speak broken Tamil as well. However, the last book I remember reading was Kafka’s Metamorphosis.
If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?
Robin Williams, Princess Diana and Noam Chomsky. I guess these people knew about life and understood people. I don't think they figured it out fully, but they knew where to start. I would love a lesson or two.
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year-old self, what would you tell him/her?
If I could time travel and talk to my 18-year-old self, I would tell her not to worry because she is on the right path so far. I would also tell her, ‘Nallavana iru, romba nallavana irukatha’.
What are you passionate about?
Creating a life I am proud of.
Best/memorable moment
When I left my college.
What do you love to do in your leisure time
Watching as many MOVIES as I can
What do you hate the most?
People with a narrow-minded mentality.
If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?
Photographer
If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?
A smart butler who knows how to survive on a deserted island—either Alfred or a time machine.
Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in the future?
Probably people from my generation, who are easier to communicate with.
Finally, a Quote you relate to.
"I got this argument stuck in my head, if everybody lies, then trust is not only unfounded and pointless. It's fictional. But trust is not an argument that can be won or lost. Maybe I just have to suspend my cynicism and believe. Maybe it's time I took a leap of faith"
Tell me something you think is true that almost nobody agrees with you on?
Religion is an ILLUSION
