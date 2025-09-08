Journalism Helps Me Find Joy: Observing, Writing, and Living Creatively
Name
Sonali Yadav
Academic Qualification
M.A. Culture and Media Studies, School of Social Sciences, Central University of Rajasthan, Ajmer 2023-25
Your Birth Place
Odisha
Languages you speak/write
English, Hindi, Odia
What do you do
Content Writing and Journalism
What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?
The best part of it is that I enjoy doing that - going out, observing, journaling it down and then giving it my touch.
Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?
I love reading. I read books, articles and about culture and art - they fascinate me a lot
If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?
The first one will be Subhash Chandra Bose as I have always admired his courage and bold attitude, I wanna learn that from him to be fearless in my pursuit. The second person will be APJ Abdul Kalam - I wanna take in all the knowledge that he has to share along with the food and then the third person will be Ratan Tata - I wanna learn about his strategies
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year-old self, what would you tell him/her?
I would advice her to be less emotional and not to try so hard to please others rather to focus on herself and fight for her happiness. No one else will do that for her.
What are you passionate about?
Art and Culture
Best/memorable moment
When I perform on-stage
What do you love to do in your leisure time
Read
What do you hate the most?
I don't like being compared or looked down
If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?
Dancer
If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?
I would want to take my diary because there will be so much more to write about it in the island.
Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in the future?
A workplace with good office culture where there's work, fun, parties, activities to keep up the spirit. I would prefer a more natural and calming environment as a workplace
Finally, a Quote you relate to.
The moment you recognize what is beautiful in this world, you stop being a slave.
Tell me something you think is true that almost nobody agrees with you on?
We all need a little kindness to survive
