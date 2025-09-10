From Awareness to Action: A Journey Towards Meaningful Impact
Name:
Dhruv Sharma
Your Birth Place
Delhi
Academic Qualification
BA Hons. Social Sciences and Humanities, Ambedkar University Delhi, 2023
Languages you speak/write
English, Hindi
Phone Number
9582588360
What do you do?
Reporting at NewsGram
What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?
Helps me engage with social issues in a constructive way
Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?
Yes. I don't remember but probably hunger games.
If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?
Ambedkar, Vishy Anand and Modi. It would be an interesting conversation.
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?
To plan more meticulously
If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?
solar charger
Your favorite subject(s)?
Sociology
What is your least favorite subject(s)?
English
What’s something you wish to change about the world?
The lack of accountability for people with power
If your journey was/were a movie, what would it be called?
"a bad movie"
What are you passionate about?
Working towards social change
Best/memorable moment
When I first met my dog
What do you love to do in your leisure time?
Watch TV, play chess, read
What do you hate the most?
Bigoted and irrational people
If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?
Would love to run a restaurant
Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in future?
Somewhere with a collaborative environment
Finally, a Quote you relate to.
"hi, how are you?"
Tell me something you think is true that almost nobody agrees with you on?
You only need two (full) meals a day
Media Sight/Dhruv Sharma/SY