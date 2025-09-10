Media Sight
From Awareness to Action: A Journey Towards Meaningful Impact

A thought-provoking discussion over a meal with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Viswanathan Anand, and Prime Minister Modi ignites a stronger commitment to creating meaningful social change.
Name:

Dhruv Sharma

Your Birth Place

Delhi

Academic Qualification

BA Hons. Social Sciences and Humanities, Ambedkar University Delhi, 2023

Languages you speak/write

English, Hindi

Phone Number

9582588360

What do you do?

Reporting at NewsGram

What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?

Helps me engage with social issues in a constructive way

Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?

Yes. I don't remember but probably hunger games.

If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?

Ambedkar, Vishy Anand and Modi. It would be an interesting conversation.

If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?

To plan more meticulously

If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?

solar charger

Your favorite subject(s)?

Sociology

What is your least favorite subject(s)?

English

What’s something you wish to change about the world?

The lack of accountability for people with power

If your journey was/were a movie, what would it be called?

"a bad movie"

What are you passionate about?

Working towards social change

Best/memorable moment

When I first met my dog

What do you love to do in your leisure time?

Watch TV, play chess, read

What do you hate the most?

Bigoted and irrational people

If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?

Would love to run a restaurant

Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in future?

Somewhere with a collaborative environment

Finally, a Quote you relate to.

"hi, how are you?"

Tell me something you think is true that almost nobody agrees with you on?

You only need two (full) meals a day

