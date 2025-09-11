Journalism Gives Me New Experiences and Helps Me Meet New People
Name
Bhavika Arora
Academic Qualification
Graduate, Delhi school of Journalism (Delhi University)
Your Birth Place
Delhi
Languages you speak/write
English and Hindi
What do you do?
Content Writing
What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?
I chose this profession because I have a keen interest in politics and the current happenings of the world, also I love meeting new people and experiencing new things
Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?
Yes, I really enjoy reading articles related to politics, society, lifestyle, and especially psychology. The last piece I read was an article on the Maratha reservation
If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?
Hitler, Karl Marx and Mao Zedong
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year-old self, what would you tell him/her?
You will get over it, and you will figure it out. You always will.
What are you passionate about?
Traveling, meeting new people, having new experiences, creating memories, spending time with the people I love, working on what I am passionate about, and most importantly, money.
Best/memorable moment
Maybe spending time with the people I love, every time I meet them and talk to them, it becomes one of my best memories.
What do you love to do in your leisure time?
Scroll reels, watch series especially rom-coms, and watch political videos
What do you hate the most?
Pretentious people
If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?
Business
If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?
My friends (Chosen family)
Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in the future?
A place that welcomes new ideas, creativity and people who are fun
Tell me something you think is true that almost nobody agrees with you on?
Being a good person is a scam
Finally, a Quote you relate to.
The love you give will always come back to you—maybe from a different person or a different place, but it will always find its way back to you.
Media Sight/Bhavika Arora/DS