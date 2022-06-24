Human breast milk used to treat prolonged Covid in by scientist

In a rare case, Brazilian scientists used breast milk to treat Covid-19 in a woman with a rare genetic disease that makes her immune system unable to combat viruses and other pathogens.

The patient who was diagnosed with Covid-19, in March 2021, tested positive for 124 days by RT-PCR. She was advised by the team from the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in Sao Paulo, to take 30 milliliters of breast milk every three hours for a week. The breast milk was donated by a woman who had been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

The breast milk improved her immunity levels and helped her test negative within a week, according to the case reported in an article published in the journal Viruses.

"I've followed this patient since she was a child, and I was very concerned when she told me she had Covid-19. The innate immunity error from which she suffers dysregulates her entire defense system. Her inflammatory response is defective, with few cells going to the site of the inflammation and low antibody production. Depending on their virulence, infectious agents can lead to two outcomes in such cases - chronic infection or death," said pediatrician Maria Marluce dos Santos Vilela, a professor at UNICAMP's Medical School.

Vilela explained that the immune system in humans and other mammals normally produces five types of immunoglobulin antibodies (IgM, IgG, IgA, IgE, and IgD).

Patients with immune dysregulation syndromes have a deficiency of IgE and in some cases a complete absence of IgA, the main antibody that neutralizes viruses and other pathogens. IgA is usually present in breast milk, as well as respiratory and gastrointestinal secretions.