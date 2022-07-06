Heart attacks now commonly result from insufficient sleep

Proper sleep is now considered an essential component for ideal heart and brain hea lth, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

The Association, this week, added sleep duration to its cardiovascular health score -- known as Life's Essential 8 which consists of diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, weight, cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally.

An estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32 percent of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85 percent were due to heart attack and stroke, according to the World Health Organisation.

Over three-quarters of CVD deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries.

Various research studies over the past two decades indicate more than 80 percent of all cardiovascular events may be prevented by a healthy lifestyle and management of known cardiovascular risk factors.

"The new metric of sleep duration reflects the latest research findings: sleep impacts overall health, and people who have healthier sleep patterns manage health factors such as weight, blood pressure, or risk for Type 2 diabetes more effectively," said Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, President at AHA.