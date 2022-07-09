1st pig heart transplant recipient died of heart failure, not rejection

David Bennett Sr, a US citizen who made history as the world's first person to receive a genetically modified pig's heart, died of heart failure, and not due to organ rejection, surgeons at the University of Maryland have concluded.

Bennett, 57 and suffering from terminal heart disease received a heart from biotechnology company Revivicor, which produces genetically-modified pigs, in January this year.

The organ transplant demonstrated for the first time that a genetically-modified animal heart can function like a human heart without immediate rejection by the body, the doctors had said post the rare and successful surgery. But his death two months later questioned the procedure.

Earlier the researchers pointed out a porcine virus -- a preventable infection that is linked to devastating effects on transplants -- as the possible reason for his death.

Now the researchers said that the transplanted pig heart functioned well for several weeks and displayed none of the typical signs of rejection by the patient's body, even when it was carefully examined during an autopsy. The surgeons concluded that the patient died of heart failure which was likely caused by a complex array of factors.

"Our findings on autopsy did not show evidence of rejection. Instead, we saw a thickening and later stiffening of the heart muscle leading to diastolic heart failure, which means the heart muscle was not able to relax and fill the heart with blood as it is supposed to," Bartley Griffith, MD, Professor at the varsity's School of Medicine.