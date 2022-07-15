Eye drops that could replace reading glasses, receives US approval

The US has approved a new type of eye drop which they say could eliminate the need for reading glasses.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) recently approved the use of an eye drop designed to improve age-related near-vision, reports Express.co.uk.

Called Vuity, the drop is applied to each eye once a day and starts working within 15 minutes of application. The makers say each drop lasts for at least six hours.

As per the report, the drug is a formulation of a well-known compound known as pilocarpine.

The researchers behind Vuity designed it to allow for the eye drop to rapidly adjust to the pH of the tear film.