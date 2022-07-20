Study suggests that green tea can dramatically cut diabetes risk

Drinking green tea may not only help in reducing your waistline but may also prove beneficial in lowering diabetes, finds a study.

Type 2 diabetes is a significant global public health challenge and is projected to affect 693 million people by 2045. It is associated with adverse health outcomes including heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and amputation as well as is one of the leading risk factors for premature mortality.

The study, based on a meta-analysis of 27 trials published in Nutrition and Metabolism journal, showed that green tea intake had a favorable effect on fasting blood glucose concentration.

However, green tea intake did not significantly affect fasting blood insulin or HbA1c - a test that measures the amount of blood sugar (glucose) attached to hemoglobin.