Decoding the impact of brain tumour on quality of life

A brain tumor develops when certain genes in a cell's chromosomes become faulty and cease to function properly. These genes typically regulate the rate at which the cell divides and repair genes that correct deficiencies in other genes, as well as genes that should cause the cell to self-destruct if the damage is irreparable.
A person may be born with a partial defect in one or more of these genes. Environmental factors may then cause additional mutilation. In a few other cases, however, environmental damage to the genes can be viewed as the sole factor.
Behavioral changes that brain tumors cause
Brain tumors and their treatments, in general, can alter a person's behavior and ability to think. Patients' communication, concentration, and memory skills may suffer, and their personalities may shift. Brain tumors frequently cause personality changes and mood swings. Although the severity of these mood changes varies from person to person, it is relatively common for someone with a brain tumor to experience increased aggression and agitation.
A brain tumor may also cause weakness, dizzy spells, poor balance or lack of coordination, personality or behavior changes, confusion, speech problems, and fits (seizures). However, it is critical to note that the impact of a brain tumor on quality of life is determined by whether the tumor is benign or malignant.
Benign tumor
In the case of benign tumors, there is little variation in the patient's quality of life. There may be neurological deficits that can be corrected with regular physiotherapy and rehabilitation. We can keep a close eye on tumor recurrence using serial imaging. In the event of a relapse, the patient may be subjected to radiation or surgery. To answer an underlying question, a benign tumor does not impair the quality of life after the ailment has been contracted. Most tumors do not leave residual deficits, making it simple to return to normalcy with timely rehabilitation and psychotherapy.
Malignant tumor
The outcome of a malignant brain tumor is determined by the grade of the tumor itself. If the tumor is of Grade 1, the characteristic features that accompany it behaves more or less like a benign tumor. However, chemotherapy and radiation are required for a Grade 4 tumor, which causes skin discoloration, hair loss, fatigue, and other physiological changes. As a result, people's quality of life suffers. Nonetheless, with the proper treatment and time, these changes are completely reversible.
One thing to remember, regardless of the nature of the tumor, is to maintain a positive attitude toward the illness itself. A strong mindset greatly aids the patient in overcoming the trauma of having a cancerous brain tumor. A holistic, positive outlook on life can go a long way toward rehabilitating a post-ailment patient. Needless to say, family support and strength go a long way toward a fruitful and blissful life for the patient. (AA/IANS)