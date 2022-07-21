Decoding the impact of brain tumour on quality of life

A brain tumor develops when certain genes in a cell's chromosomes become faulty and cease to function properly. These genes typically regulate the rate at which the cell divides and repair genes that correct deficiencies in other genes, as well as genes that should cause the cell to self-destruct if the damage is irreparable.

A person may be born with a partial defect in one or more of these genes. Environmental factors may then cause additional mutilation. In a few other cases, however, environmental damage to the genes can be viewed as the sole factor.

Behavioral changes that brain tumors cause

Brain tumors and their treatments, in general, can alter a person's behavior and ability to think. Patients' communication, concentration, and memory skills may suffer, and their personalities may shift. Brain tumors frequently cause personality changes and mood swings. Although the severity of these mood changes varies from person to person, it is relatively common for someone with a brain tumor to experience increased aggression and agitation.

A brain tumor may also cause weakness, dizzy spells, poor balance or lack of coordination, personality or behavior changes, confusion, speech problems, and fits (seizures). However, it is critical to note that the impact of a brain tumor on quality of life is determined by whether the tumor is benign or malignant.