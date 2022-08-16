Study shows kidney disease progression to a hormone that prevents dehydration

A steroid hormone called aldosterone -- known to prevent dehydration by regulating salt and water in the body -- is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study led by an Indian-American researcher.

Aldosterone is a steroid hormone secreted by the adrenal glands, which sit above the kidneys. It plays a central role in controlling blood pressure. But too much of it can lead to high blood pressure, and cardiovascular and kidney diseases.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, showed that the risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.

The team, led by Dr. Ashish Verma, Assistant Professor at Boston University School of Medicine, US, investigated the associations between aldosterone concentrations in the blood and kidney disease progression among 3,680 participants aged between 21 and 74 years old.