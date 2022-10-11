Medicines not to take in case of dengue, malaria and chikungunya

Kumar informed that a special fever ward, with 40 beds has been set up in LNJP Hospital for dengue, malaria and chikungunya patients. A separate Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has also been arranged for the patients in critical condition whose Blood Pressure (BP) has become extremely low due to the decreased platelets.



Recently, 11 adults and 2 children suffering from dengue and malaria were admitted to the LNJP Hospital, out of which 9 showed mild to moderate symptoms and were discharged after recovering. No death due to dengue, malaria or chikungunya in the hospital has been reported so far.



Kumar also gave special instructions regarding dietary intake and cleanliness, adding that people should take some precautionary measures in these days.

Every person should:



- Drink plenty of water

- Not allow water to accumulate anywhere in or around the house

- Not allow stagnant water to collect in open tyres, coolers as that is a breeding ground for mosquitoes

- Use mosquito nets and repellents

- Wear full-sleeved shirts and cover the body as much as possible

