Man pelts Stones at Meghalaya Minister’s Residence, held

A man who allegedly pelted stones at the private residence of Meghalaya Health and Law Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh here late on Tuesday and also tried to barge in has been arrested, police said.

Police said that no one was injured in the attack, but one of the window panes of a room were damaged.

The Minister said that the attacker, armed with a Khasi dao, also attempted to enter her house, but was prevented by the people. She said that she did not know what was the attacker’s intention and hoped that the police would find out his intention behind the attack.

Police officials also rushed to the minister's residence to take stock of the situation.