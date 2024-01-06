Faith meets conservation in Mawphlang sacred forest of Meghalaya

Sharing some anecdotes on grove desecration, Tambor said stories about those who were punished by turning their heads backwards (shah khyrwait basa) still do the rounds in the region.

"In the 1970s, some Army personnel from Shillong went to Mawphlang to gather wood from the grove. When loaded in trucks, the engines did not start. While checking the truck's condition, the drivers began to feel uneasy and weak. Soon, they returned to the headquarters empty-handed.”

“The next morning, the brigadier reached Mawphlang on inspection and met the chief of the clan, who suggested unloading of wood in the grove itself. Once his advice was heeded, the engines miraculously started functioning again."

Ardent followers of Mother Nature

In the distant past, the people of Mawphlang were mostly dependent on the forest for basic essentials. Even before there was a religious system, people believed in one god: Mother Nature. This practice continues even today. Residents believe that in the sacred grove resides the wisdom of their forefathers and a way to carry forward their heritage and establish a legacy.

“Nature is given the highest regard in our community. Before starting anything auspicious, we pray to nature. We know we cannot survive without nature. No one is allowed to collect even firewood from the forest. We grow everything we need, including vegetables, fruits and trees for firewood, in our farmlands,” Tambor elaborated.

Philarihun said every household in this place used the water from the forest springs for cooking and drinking purposes as “we think its sacred quality can cure health problems.”

There are certain taboos linked to the sacred grove that the society here follows without fail. Women in Mawphlang cannot directly participate in the rituals, though the society is matrilineal in nature. Even the dorbar council meetings have only men above 18 years of age in attendance.

However, Tambor claimed that everyone, from a young child to an elderly person, was responsible for protecting the grove. Iemonleng Kharshiing, a school teacher, said this responsibility is imbibed into the minds of residents at a young age both through education and environment-themed competitions.

Ecotourism hotspot

Mawphlang village consists of five sub-villages — Nogrum Mawphlang, Dongiewrim Mawphlang, Mawkohmom Mawphlang, Mission Mawphlang and Lad-Umisain Mawphlang. In all, there are 800 households, where agriculture was once the primary occupation. The area saw a shift towards ecotourism when Tambor, in his role as the secretary of the Office of Hima Mawphlang, introduced ecotourism to the area in 1996.

Tourist influx has since opened up new avenues of income for the local youth. Most of them now earn around Rs 20,000 per month. For instance, John Starfield, who used to work as a tourist guide, has recently opened his own homestay on the forest outskirts of Nogrum.

“This sacred forest is everything to me. As a guide, I got the opportunity to meet new people and learn new things. Most importantly, I see it as a way to showcase our rich Khasi culture and tradition in front of the world,” shared Starfield. Philarihun echoed him when she said, “Many youth shift to metro cities for better opportunities. But for me, this forest is heaven.”

A set of rules is in place to manage guesthouses in the area. For building homestays, permission from the village headman is necessary. Tourists should not roam around the village late in the night, or visit houses in the locality without the headman’s permission.

“Conservation is not a one-person’s job. Therefore, the village panchayat actively works with the Office of Lyngdoh. An annual or half-yearly general public meeting is held, where attendance of at least one person from every household is mandatory. Executive committee meetings are held frequently,” said Auspicious L Mawphlang, the headman of Nogrum.

Opportunities on the anvil

Taking note of the ecotourism activities in the area, Meghalaya Tourism has proposed to develop the David Scott Trail, a 16-km-long trekking route that starts near the sacred grove in Mawphlang.